First Trailer for Australian Western 'High Ground' Starring Simon Baker

"What have you bloody done?" Madman Films has unveiled a teaser trailer for the anticipated Australian action western High Ground, which is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. Set in the 1930s, High Ground is inspired by true events, telling the story of a policeman in Northern Australia and the local aboriginals he attempts to befriend. After a terrible massacre leaves many dead without justice, years later he is forced to return and confront the same aboriginals when they start attacking outposts. Described as "a frontier western about colonial violence and misunderstandings that deeply resonates in today's Australia – and indeed all over the world – the film explores the nature of loyalty and the ability to distinguish freely between right and wrong, in opposition to the dogmas of the age in which you live." This co-stars Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul, with Jack Thompson, Callan Mulvey, Witiyana Marika, and Caren Pistorius. This isn't the best teaser, but it does setup the stakes and the key characters in this film.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Stephen Johnson's High Ground, direct from Madman's YouTube:

After fighting in The Great War as a sniper, Travis (Simon Baker), now a policeman in the vast empty spaces of Northern Australia, loses control of an operation that results in the massacre of an Indigenous tribe. When his superiors insist on burying the truth, Travis leaves in disgust, only to be forced back 12 years later to help hunt down Baywara, an Aboriginal warrior whose attacks on new settlers are causing havoc. When Travis, now a bounty hunter, recruits as his tracker the young mission-raised Gutjuk (Jacob Junior Nayinggul), the only known survivor of the massacre, memories threaten to resurface and turn the white man from hunter into the hunted. High Ground is directed by Australian filmmaker Stephen Johnson, his second feature film after Yolngu Boy previously, and the "Dead Gorgeous" TV series as well as other TV work. The screenplay is by Chris Anastassiades. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. No official release dates for Johnson's High Ground are set - stay tuned for updates. Thoughts?