First Trailer for Award-Winning Documentary 'Epicentro' About Cuba

"The Golden Island… small but marvelous." Kino Lorber has released the official trailer for a documentary film titled Epicentro, the latest from acclaimed Austrian filmmaker Hubert Sauper. It won a Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It is described one way as a film "about the butterfly effect on geopolitics, the paradox of time, the (almost) end of the world, the cinematograph, sex, and sugar." Sauper's Epicentro offers a typically complex and frankly bracing consideration of the past, present, future, and mythology of Cuba. The Museum of the Moving Image also says that: "Sauper never floats a question without casting it upon himself, and never makes a picture without inviting us to scrutinize how and why it was made, making his cinema—and Epicentro especially—an invaluable, morally vital arena for reflections on the state of film, humanity, and the world. Shot and edited by the director himself, it is also a gorgeously handmade work of art." Definitely getting that vibe from the energetic, upbeat trailer. This is worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hubert Sauper's doc Epicentro, direct from KL's YouTube:

Epicentro offers a typically complex and frankly bracing consideration of the past, present, future, and mythology of Cuba. Sauper dials back to the sinking of the USS Maine in 1898 to pinpoint the origins of destructive geopolitics that also overlap with the origins of cinema, and thus with the origins of cinematic misinformation, as an entry into presenting his own new (and mindfully fraught) images of the people of Havana. Epicentro challenges viewers to get beyond received notions of a society ambered and isolated in time—notions that locals are more than familiar with—by following wise young people who are angling for a future. Epicentro is directed by Austrian filmmaker Hubert Sauper, director of the docs Kisangani Diary, Darwin's Nightmare, and We Come as Friends previously, as well as a few features and shorts. This iniitally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the prestigious Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema Documentary - the top award in its doc category. Kino Lorber will release Sauper's Epicentro doc in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting on August 28th this summer. Who wants to watch?