First Trailer for Beautiful Ghibli-Inspired South African Series 'Isaura'

Holy turtle! This looks absolutely gorgeous! Lucan Studio, an animation studio based in Cape Town, South Africa, has released an official trailer for an animated series they are developing entirely in-house. The show is called Isaura - an animated kids series set in Mozambique with strong conservation messaging wrapped up in an epic tale of good vs evil. The story is about a young girl who discovers a talisman, which in her possession allows her to become a guardian of the ocean. This definitely has a Studio Ghibli feel to it - and io9 points out the trailer "was created by blending 3D environments, hand-drawn characters, and Unreal Engine." Very impressive. We don't usually feature trailers for shows, but the production quality here is so much better than most animated features we couldn't not share it anyway. In addition to how good it looks, I just love seeing a nice story about cleaning up our oceans, and how heroic it is to really care about nature.

Here's the first official trailer for Lucan Studio's series Isaura, direct from Lucan's Vimeo (via io9):

Isaura is a resilient and resourceful young girl living in a coastal village in Mozambique. After risking her own life to save a turtle, she is rewarded with a powerful and ancient talisman that allows her to breathe underwater and communicate with turtles. As bearer of the talisman, she becomes a guardian of the ocean and all the animals living in it. She is not alone however, as she is joined by her trusty, turtle companion Couro. On her journey Isaura discovers that others have been trusted with similar talisman all around the world, but some will use their incredible power… for evil. Isaura is a series developed by Lucan Studios based in Cape Town, South Africa - directed by Andrew Mcnally. It's produced by Werner Uys; written by Raffaella Delle Donne, Marc Dey, Clayton Koski, and Andrew Mcnally. For more info on Lucan - visit their official website or follow them on Instagram @lucan_studio. It's a "Cape Town based animation and film collective" and they "pride ourselves on a slick product with a future-facing attitude." Who wants to watch?