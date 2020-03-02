First Trailer for Benjamin Kasulke's Teen Love Comedy 'Banana Split'

"You guys are perfect for each other, you know that?" Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie teen relationship comedy titled Banana Split, marking the feature directorial debut of experienced cinematographer Benjamin Kasulke. This originally premiered in 2018 at the Los Angeles Film Festival, but still hasn't been released just yet. It will finally be available to watch at the end of this month. Hannah Marks and Meagan Kimberly Smith co-star as two teenage girls who establish the perfect kindred spirit friendship one summer, but with one big problem: one of them is dating the other's ex. Oh no. Also starring Dylan Sprouse, Luke Spencer Roberts, and Jacob Batalon. Looks obviously cute and fun, and supposedly flips the rom-com concept on its head, though that seems to be happening all the time.

Here's the first official trailer for Benjamin Kasulke's Banana Split, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Over the course of a summer, two teenage girls develop the perfect kindred spirit friendship, with one big problem – one of them is dating the other's ex. Banana Split is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Benjamin Kasulke, making his feature directorial debut after making one short previously. He has also worked as the cinematographer on numerous indie features, including Safety Not Guaranteed and Laggies previously. The screenplay is written by Hannah Marks and Joey Power. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018, and it also played at the Newport Beach and Seattle Film Festivals last year. Vertical will debut Kasulke's Banana Split in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 27th this month.