First Trailer for Big Battle Movie 'Monster Hunter' with Milla Jovovich

"Did you see that thing?!" Sony Pictures has unveiled the first official full trailer for Monster Hunter, the epic big battle movie based on the international video game series of the same name (created by Kaname Fujioka for Capcom). So this technically is a video game movie, but it doesn't really look like one. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Basically they must fight gigantic monsters of all sorts of shapes and sizes. This epic new Paul W.S. Anderson movie stars Milla Jovovich, of course, along with T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Ron Perlman, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Tony Jaa. The monsters looks great! I know this is going to be so dumb (every W.S. Anderson movie is) but it also looks like perfectly epic big screen entertainment. A monster battle movie might be what we all need? Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul W.S. Anderson's Monster Hunter, direct from YouTube:

Here's one other teaser + a short featurette for Paul W.S. Anderson's Monster Hunter, also on YouTube:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown. This Monster Hunter movie is written & directed by English filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson, of the original Resident Evil as well as the sequels Afterlife, Retribution & The Final Chapter, along with Event Horizon, Soldier, AVP: Alien vs Predator, Death Race, The Three Musketeers and Pompeii previously. Based on the video game series created by Kaname Fujioka. Sony will release Monster Hunter in theaters nationwide (hopefully) starting December 30th at the end of this year.