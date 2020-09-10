First Trailer for Body Swap Horror 'Freaky' Starring Kathryn Newton

"Not only is that psycho wearing my body - he's killing it!" Universal + Blumhouse have released the first official trailer for Freaky, the new clever horror from the creators of Happy Death Day (and Happy Death Day 2U). This time the cool concept involves a body swap with a serial killer. After swapping bodies with a deranged killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn as the swappers. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori. Okay this looks GREAT - not only the performances and playing the switch correctly, but the concept is so much fun and such a refreshing twist for the horror genre.

Here's the first official trailer for Christopher Landon's Freaky, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. Freaky is directed by American filmmaker Christopher Landon, director of the films Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, and both Happy Death Day & Happy Death Day 2U previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon. Produced by Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks. Universal will release Landon's Freaky in theaters everywhere starting Friday - October 13th this fall. Look freaky?