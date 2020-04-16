First Trailer for Brea Grant's Wild Hospital Dark Comedy '12 Hour Shift'

Another glimpse at a Tribeca Film Festival premiere. HCT Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie dark comedy horror thriller titled 12 Hour Shift, which was due to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year until the fest was cancelled. The film is the second feature directed by the talented actress Brea Grant, following Best Friends Forever, and it's also written by Brea. Nurse Mandy is just trying to make it through her double shift at the hospital alive, but her nasty drug addiction, annoying co-workers, needy patients, and devious cousin are making it pretty tough, not to mention some organ-stealing criminals and an injured convict. They try to pull off something that will either kill them or give them a way out. Starring Angela Bettis, David Arquette, Mick Foley, Chloe Farnworth, Kit Williamson, Tara Perry, and Nikea Gamby-Turner. This is more of an introductory teaser than a full trailer, but still looks a wild ride.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brea Grant's 12 Hour Shift, direct from YouTube:

It's 1998 and over the course of one 12 Hour Shift at an Arkansas Hospital, a junkie nurse (Angela Bettis), her scheming cousin (Chloe Farnworth) and a group of black market organ-trading criminals (Mick Foley, David Arquette, and Dusty Warren) start a heist that could lead to all of their demise. 12 Hour Shift is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Brea Grant (follow her @breagrant), her second feature film after making Best Friends Forever previously, as well as a couple of short films. Produced by David Arquette, Matt Glass, Jordan Wayne Long, Christina McLarty Arquette, and Tara Perry. The film was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. HCT Media is still looking for distributions for the film. There's no release date set for Grant's 12 Hour Shift yet - stay tuned for more updates. Interested?