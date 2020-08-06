First Trailer for Brutal Crime Thriller 'Watch List' Set in the Philippines

"He wasn't perfect, but I know he's innocent." Uncork'd & Dark Star Pictures has released an official trailer for a thriller titled Watch List, from American filmmaker Ben Rekhi. This premiered at the Seattle Film Festival last year and also played at the Deauville, Mill Valley, and Nashville Film Festivals. Described as "an intense thriller set in the world of the Filipino police and their often-violent war against drug dealers and users." Based on a true story - after her husband is mysteriously killed one night, a widowed mother of three must confront her own darkness to protect her children from further harm. Starring Arthur Acuña, Alessandra de Rossi, and Jake Macapagal. Looks one a hell of a brutal drug thriller that's a "powerful, timely" story about how governments can go too far trying to clean up drugs. And this mom is fighting back.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Rekhi's Watch List, direct from YouTube:

Watch List is set against the drug wars in the Philippines. After her husband is murdered in mysterious circumstances, Maria is left to fend for her three children in a police state. As she delves into Manila’s dark underworld of cops, criminals, and drugs to find answers, she realizes the truth is never black and white, and that she must explore her own darkness to keep her family safe. Watch List is directed by Amrican filmmaker Ben Rekhi, director of the films Waterborne and The Ashram previously, as well as a few shorts and the doc film The Reunited States. The screenplay is written by Ben Rekhi and Rona Lean Sales. This first premiered at the Seattle Film Festival last year, and already opened in the Philippines earlier this year. Uncork'd will debut Rekhi's Watch List in "virtual cinemas" starting August 21st this summer. Interested?