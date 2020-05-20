First Trailer for Buried-in-Snow Freezing Survival Thriller 'Centigrade'

"We don't know what's out there." Signature Ent. in the UK has debuted an official trailer for Centigrade, a snowy, cold survival thriller based on a true story from 2002. A young American couple travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and ice. In addition to the woman being pregnant, they must battle -30° Celsius temperatures, hallucinations, and hypothermia in their struggle to survive. Starring Genesis Rodriguez and Vincent Piazza as the couple. This looks like a cross between Arctic and Buried, not only dealing with being stuck in a car but also the freezing cold temperature and unending snow. Looks quite chilling indeed.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Brendan Walsh's Centigrade, direct from Signature's YouTube:

A high concept survival thriller based on chilling true events. A married couple find themselves trapped in their frozen vehicle after a blizzard and struggle to survive amid plunging temperatures and unforeseen obstacles. At -40 degrees your lungs freeze and time is running out… Centigrade is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Brendan Walsh, making his feature directorial debut after working extensively in TV previously, including directing episodes of "Nurse Jackie" and work as assistant director. The screenplay is written by Daley Nixon and Brendan Walsh. Produced by Amanda Bowers, Molly Conners, Vincent Morano, Keri Nakamoto, Jane Oster, Bradley J. Ross, and Brendan Walsh. Signature Ent. will release Centigrade in the UK direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on August 31st. No US release date has been announced yet. Scary?