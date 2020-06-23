First Trailer for CG Animated 'Over the Moon' Directed by Glen Keane

"It's not a silly myth! It's real. She's on the moon… right now!" Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an exciting new animated movie titled Over the Moon, developed in partnership with Pearl Studio in Shanghai. This is the first feature film directed by legendary animation master Glen Keane, who is working with John Kahrs (of Paperman) as his co-director. The story is about a girl who builds a rocket to travel to the moon in hopes of meeting the legendary Moon Goddess. It's also a musical with songs by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP); with a score by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price. Featuring a voice cast including Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn. Keane is known for being one of the best classic Disney hand animators, so it's quite interesting to see him directing a 3D CGI animated movie. This looks charming! It reminds me of the animated short One Small Step also about an astronaut dreamer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Glen Keane's Over the Moon, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. Over the Moon is directed by acclaimed animation master Glen Keane, director of the short film Dear Basketball previously, in addition to an extensive amount of animation work in the industry. Co-directed by John Kahrs. The screenplay is written by Audrey Wells. It's produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. Developed at Pearl Studio based in Shanghai, China. Netflix will release Keane's Over the Moon streaming exclusively starting sometime in fall 2020. Stay tuned for an exact release date + more info on this. First impression? How does it look so far?