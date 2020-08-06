First Trailer for Charlie Kaufman's Film 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'

"You don't have to go. "Don't have to go where?" "Forward." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for I'm Thinking of Ending Things, a brand new Charlie Kaufman film that he has written and directed, his latest since Anomalisa debuted in 2015. Full of misgivings, a young woman travels with her new boyfriend to his parents' secluded farm. Upon arriving, she comes to question everything she thought she knew about him, and herself. Based on Iain Reid's acclaimed novel of same name. The very talented Jessie Buckley stars in this, with the very talented Jesse Plemons as her boyfriend, and a fantastic cast including Toni Collette, David Thewlis, Colby Minifie, Guy Boyd, and a plenty of others in small roles. The book is already very popular, telling a story with lots of hidden meanings and clever twists. It looks like Kaufman is digging in deep to all the various ideas entangled in this story. And the film's footage looks intriguing so far.

Here's the first trailer for Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things, from Netflix's YouTube:

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. I'm Thinking of Ending Things is both written and directed by iconic Oscar-winning American writer / filmmaker Charlie Kaufman, director of the films Anomalisa and Synecdoche New York previously, and writer of scripts for Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The screenplay is adapted from Iain Reid's acclaimed novel. Produced by Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, and Robert Salerno. Netflix releases Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things streaming starting September 4th. Thoughts?