First Trailer for Chinese Gigantic 'Abyssal Spider' Sea Monster Movie

Holy sea monster! Deep Joy from Taiwan has debuted a new official trailer for a Chinese epic monster movie titled Abyssal Spider, which seems to be a 2020 update on the title. One of the posters (seen below) lists the title as Spiders (more than one?!) while the original Chinese title is Sea Fog (not to be confused with the Korean film also titled Sea Fog). This is another of these trendy don't-mess-with-nature or nature-will-get-angry eco monster movies, but this time the big bad creature is a GIANT (massive!) underwater spider of some sorts. Obviously it comes from the deep abyss of the ocean, hence the title Abyssal Spider. This first trailer is focused entirely on the crew of a fishing boat caught in a bad storm, and there is no shot of the big spider. It's only seen on the two posters so far and it's frickin' huge and scary as hell. The film stars Sunny Wang, Cheng Jen-Shuo, Ke Jiayan, Li Liren, Li Kangsheng, Lian Kai, Xie Peien, Jiu Kong, and Chunfeng. I hate spiders and this bastard looks terrifying! A giant sea spider?! Who'd've thought? Dive in.

Here's the Chinese trailer (+ two posters) for Joe Chien's Abyssal Spider, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Rescue member Ajie (played by Wang Yangming) and his companions rescued a reef tanker in the storm, but met the captain who was stubborn and unwilling to give up. At the same time, a dark shadow haunted the deep sea and dragged everyone into the sea. The surviving Ajie from then on, bearing the shadow of the death of colleagues, became decadent and disheartened. Many years later, Ajie overcomes the shadow and boards a fishing boat again. They rescue Xiaojing who had fallen into the sea after his yacht overturned. Once onboard, things begin to get strange. When the trapped people face the severe test of the storm, they find the most dangerous thing is far more than this. There are unknown creatures coveting under the water… The savage people must put aside their prejudices and work together to survive. Abyssal Spider, also known as Spiders or originally 海霧 (which translate to Sea Fog), is directed by filmmaker Joe Chien, director of the films Buttonman, Gangster Rock, Call of the Undead, The Apostles, Zombie Fight Club, and The House That Never Dies: Reawakening previously. The film is currently set to open in Taiwan & China starting in September this fall. No other international release dates are set yet. First impression?