First Trailer for Christmas Dinner-Turns-Terrifying Horror Film 'Hosts'

"Don't you wanna be set free…?" Dark Sky Films has unveiled an official trailer for a British horror thriller set at Christmas titled Hosts, marking the directorial debut of filmmakers Adam Leader & Richard Oakes. The two originally worked on the short film Exit Plan (from 2016) together, and they are now making their first horror feature. And this definitely looks like it will leave a mark. Hosts takes place on Christmas Eve when an innocent couple become hosts to a malicious entity that they inadvertently invite in disguised as their neighbors. Those strange neighbors! "Beneath its nerve-jangling suspense, the film offers a dark and bloody insight into how lying to your loved ones can not only alienate them, it can completely destroy your bonds with them forever." Sounds brutal. The film stars Samantha Loxley, Neal Ward, Nadia Lamin, Frank Jakeman, and Lee Hunter. This really does look brutal, hell of an intense horror film. Watch out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Leader & Richard Oakes' Hosts, direct from YouTube:

A father with a dark secret unknowingly invites a demonic entity, who's disguised as his neighbors, into his home to enjoy Christmas dinner with his family. Throughout the night they proceed to terrorize a family of five in unimaginably violent and disturbing ways. But these demonic possessions won’t end with this unfortunate family; they mark just the beginning of a horrific worldwide epidemic. Beneath its nerve-jangling suspense, the film offers a dark and bloody insight into how lying to your loved ones can not only alienate them, it can completely destroy your bonds with them forever. Hosts is co-directed by filmmakers Adam Leader (a former camera op) and Richard Oakes (cinematographer for many short films), both making their feature directorial debut after working in the camera department on productions previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Leader, from a story by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes. Produced by Craig Hinde and Gillan Williams. Dark Sky will release Hosts direct-to-VOD starting October 2nd this fall.