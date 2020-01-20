First Trailer for 'Coda' Starring Patrick Stewart as a Famous Pianist

"So just play, Henry… Play for them. I'll be listening…" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for indie drama called Coda, the feature directorial debut of writer turned filmmaker named Claude Lalonde. This premiered at a film festival last year but hasn't shown up anywhere else, and will be released on VOD at the end of this month. Patrick Stewart stars as a famous pianist struggling with stage fright and sadness late in his career finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic he connects with. Katie Holmes plays the critic, named Helen, and the cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, Letitia Brookes, and Drew Davis. Never heard of this film before, which is strange, but it looks rather sweet. Always like films about pianists.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Claude Lalonde's Coda, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

A famous pianist named Henry Cole (Patrick Stewart) struggling with stage fright late in his career finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic (Katie Holmes). Coda, also known as The Gift, is directed by Canadian writer / filmmaker Claude Lalonde, making his feature directorial debut with this after writing screenplays for films including The 3 L'il Pigs, 10½, Origami, and Malek previously. The screenplay is written by Louis Godbout. Produced by Nicolas Comeau. This premiered at the International Film Festival of India last year, but it hasn't shown up at any other fests as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release Lalonde's Coda direct-to-VOD starting January 31st, 2020 at the end of this month. Anyone interested?