First Trailer for Colombian Film 'Los Conductos' Premiering at Berlinale

"How long would the others look for me?" Berlinale has debuted a promo trailer for the highly anticipated Colombian feature called Los Conductos, which premieres this month in the Berlin Film Festival's new "Encounters" section. It's described as "visionary, physical and elastic as the 16mm celluloid on which it was shot." The film is set in Medellin, Colombia and is about a man on the run named Pinky. "The deeper Los Conductos dives into the nightmarish and the hallucinatory, the tougher, more political and hungrier for reality the film becomes. In a narrative downward spiral, it conveys with the utmost precision the survival instincts of a character who is unwittingly fighting to liberate an entire country, perhaps even a continent. [It] uses the medium of cinema to transform an allegorical exploration of one's roots into an irrepressible desire to change the world." Sounds major. Starring Luis Felipe Lozano and Fernando Úsaga Higuíta.

Here's the first promo trailer for Camilo Restrepo's Los Conductos, direct from Berlinale's YouTube:

From Berlinale: "Medellin, Columbia. Pinky is on the run. At night the empty streets smell of the apocalypse and the city seems to be on fire. Narcotics swirl through the veins and the air. Having freed himself from the clutches of a sect led by a certain 'padre' and determined to take his fate into his own hands, he is now holed up in an illegal T-shirt factory, surrounded by paints, slogans and heat presses. Pinky is looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, but ghosts are breathing down his neck. He is running for his life, and Colombia is on fire. But Colombia is alive." Los Conductos, which translates directly to The Pipes or The Conduits, is both written and directed by Colombian filmmaker Camilo Restrepo, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. The film is still seeking international distribution following its big premiere - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?