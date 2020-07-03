First Trailer for Comedy Film 'An American Pickle' Starring Seth Rogen

"It's very pungent." HBO Max has unveiled the first official trailer for a wacky new high concept comedy titled An American Pickle, from filmmaker Brandon Trost and writer Simon Rich. Here's the concept: Seth Rogen stars as as "Herschel Greenbaum," a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, "Ben Greenbaum" (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder. You've got to see this! The cast includes Sarah Snook, Joanna Adler, Jorma Taccone, & Geoffrey Cantor. I love everything about it and the footage is hilarious. Can't wait to watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Brandon Trost's An American Pickle, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Seth Rogen stars as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can't even begin to understand. An American Pickle is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Brandon Trost, formerly of the Trost Brothers (now solo), co-director of the film The FP previously and lots of other cinematography work. The screenplay is written by Simon Rich, based on his own 2013 New Yorker fiction series Sell Out. HBO will debut Trost's An American Pickle streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting August 6th this summer. First impression?