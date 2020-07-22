First Trailer for Biopic Doc Film 'Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't'

"Break the rules, and make it look cool." Syfy has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't, celebrating the iconic comic book artist / toy creator / publisher. This trailer is premiering today in conjunction with the San Diego Comic-Con, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic but is taking place entirely online instead - with panels and exclusives and more. The film is a profile of the life and career of comics and toy industry rebel Todd McFarlane, from record-breaking artist to adult collectible tycoon. Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't details the legendary comic book artist and entrepreneur's obstacle-ridden career leading up to the milestone release of the 300th issue of Spawn. Find out how he literally "raised hell" to push boundaries and build an empire. Sounds good! Check it out below.

Here's the first trailer for David A. Oster's doc Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't, on Syfy's YouTube:

Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't spotlights the life and career of industry rebel Todd McFarlane, CEO of McFarlane Toys, President of Image Comics, and a legendary comic book artist (Spawn, Venom). From record-breaking artist to adult collectible tycoon, the documentary provides an exclusive in-depth view behind the creative mastermind of Spawn and some of Marvel Comic’s most well-known artwork — and illustrates McFarlane's struggles to navigate and upend the status quo in the comic and toy industries. Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't is directed by filmmaker David A. Oster, a former Hollywood assistant making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. Oster's Todd McFarlane documentary will debut on the SYFY channel starting on July 25th during Comic-Con this week. For more info on the release, Q&A, and sweepstakes - visit Syfy.com or follow @Todd_McFarlane. Who's interested in watching?