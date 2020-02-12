First Trailer for Crime Drama 'Mafia Inc' Starring Marc-André Grondin

"We'll make a lot more money by working together than by shooting each other." eOne has released the official trailer for a crime drama from Quebec titled Mafia Inc, based on the book of the same name. This film is opening in Canada this week, but doesn't have any US release planned just yet. Set in Montreal in the 90s, the film tells the story of the Gamache family, tailors for the Paternò Mafia family for generations. Vince works on behalf of Frank the godfather with his eldest son, and seeks to earn his stripes by impressing him, but goes too far and ends up starting a war. Based on the book with the subtitle: "The Long, Bloody Reign of Canada's Sicilian Clan." Starring Marc-André Grondin as Vince, along with Sergio Castellitto, Cristina Rosato, Benz Antoine, Mylène Mackay, Domenic Di Rosa, Gilbert Sicotte, Mark Day, Pina Di Blasi, Rafael Petardi, & Ali Hassan. This actually looks solid, another good lookin' mafia flick.

Here's the official Canadian trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Grou's Mafia Inc, from eOne's YouTube:

The Gamache, tailors from father to son, have been dressing the Paternò Mafia family in Quebec for three generations. Vincent "Vince" Gamache works on behalf of Frank the godfather with his eldest son Giaco. Vince, reckless and rash, seeks to earn his stripes by impressing the godfather. Without the Paternò family knowing, he stages a big operation and then gets promoted. Fuming with jealousy, Giaco discovers that Vince committed a monstrous act during his stroke. The Gamache disown Vince and war begins. Mafia Inc is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Daniel Grou, also known as "Podz", director of the films 7 Days, 10½, L'affaire Dumont, Miraculum, and King Dave previously, and episodes of "19-2", "Cardinal", and "Vikings" for TV. The screenplay is written by Sylvain Guy, adapted from the book "Mafia Inc." co-written by André Cédilot & André Noël. Les Films Séville & eOne will release Podz's Mafia Inc film in theaters up in Canada starting on February 14th this month. No other US or international release is set yet. Anyone interested?