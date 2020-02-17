First Trailer for Cristi Puiu's Drama 'Malmkrog' Premiering at Berlinale

"But is to be killed… an absolute evil?" Shellac has debuted the first official promo trailer for a loquacious historical drama titled Malmkrog, premiering in the "Encounters" section at the Berlin Film Festival this month. Malmkrog, which translates to Manor House, is the latest film from acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu (The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, Sieranevada) and runs a full 3 hours, 20 minutes (no surprise from an Eastern European filmmaker). The film is made up almost entirely of conversations between guests at a house. A landowner, a politician, a countess, a General and his wife, all gather in a spacious manor and discuss death, war, progress and morality. As the time passes by, the discussion becomes more serious and heated. Starring Frédéric Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaité, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot, and István Téglás. If you're into this kind of intellectual cinema, then you don't want to miss this. But I fully understand if you're not that interested in watching these people argue for over three hours.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ official poster) for Cristi Puiu's Malmkrog, direct from Shellac's Vimeo:

Nikolai, a large landowner, a man of the world, places his country estate at the disposal of some friends, by organizing a sojourn at the spacious manor house. For the guests, among which we find a politician, a young countess, a Russian General and his wife, time passes at the manor house with rich meals, society games and by engaging in a long discussion about death and the Antichrist, progress and morality. As the discussion gradually takes shape and the various topics are broached, each of them lays out his vision of the world, history, and religion. The hours pass, the discussion becomes more heated, the topics become more and more serious, and differences of culture and viewpoints grow increasingly apparent. Malmkrog, also known as Manor House, is both written and directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu, director of the films Stuff & Dough, The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, Aurora, Three Exercises of Interpretation, and Sieranevada previously. It's adapted from the book by Vladimir Solovyov. The film is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month. No international distribution is set yet - stay tuned for updates. Interested?