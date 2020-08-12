First Trailer for 'Cured' Doc Telling the Story of '70s LGBTQ Activists

"This fight is the most important moment in gay liberation history." An official trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Cured, from filmmakers Patrick Sammon & Bennett Singer. This is set to premiere at the Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival later this month, with this trailer designed to build buzz. Cured tells the story of the activists who brought about a pivotal but little-known victory in the movement for LGBTQ equality: the American Psychiatric Association’s 1973 decision to remove homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses. The film illuminates the strategy and tactics that led to this pivotal yet largely unknown moment in the movement for LGBTQ equality. Following the Stonewall Uprising of 1969, the campaign that culminated in the APA’s 1973 decision marks the first major step on the path to first-class citizenship for LGBTQ Americans. In addition to this year's outstanding historical documentary film Crip Camp, also about activists successfully fighting for change in America, this film seems to be just as inspiring and empowering.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Sammon & Bennett Singer's doc Cured, from YouTube:

Until 1973, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) considered every LGBTQ person—no matter how well-adjusted—mentally ill. As long as they were diagnosed as "sick," equality was impossible. The doc film chronicles the battle waged by a small but impassioned group of activists who declared war against this formidable institution—and won. Combining eyewitness testimony with newly unearthed archival footage, the film takes viewers inside the David-versus-Goliath struggle that finally led the APA to remove homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses. Cured is directed by filmmakers Patrick Sammon (his feature directorial debut) & Bennett Singer (director of Electoral Dysfunction previously), working together for their first time. The film will premiere at the 2020 Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more details, visit the official website.