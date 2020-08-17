First Trailer for Darren Bousman's 'Death of Me' Featuring Maggie Q

"I was dead! How am I standing here?!" Saban Films has released the first official trailer for Death of Me, yet another new film from horror filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman. He just released St. Agatha last year, and already finished the new Saw reboot Spiral (watch the trailer) but since that has been delayed until next summer, they're releasing this one before it. Death of Me has a pretty cool concept: a couple on holiday in Thailand wake up without any memory of the night before. There's footage on the camera of Neil seemingly murdering Christine, yet they're still both alive. What is really going on? Luke Hemsworth co-stars with Maggie Q, and a small cast including Alex Essoe, Kat Ingkarat, & Kelly B. Jones. This looks so twisted and intriguing! I am more than curious to find out what kind of "black magic" mystery is behind all of this.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Darren Lynn Bousman's Death of Me, from YouTube (via Collider):

Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) & Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover, with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil's camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With 24 hours until the next ferry and with a typhoon threatening the island, Christine & Neil attempt to reconstruct the previous night's events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder. Death of Me is directed by horror filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman, director of the films Identity Lost, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Mother's Day, 11-11-11, The Devil's Carnival, The Barrens, Abattoir, St. Agatha, as well as Spiral: From the Book of Saw coming up next year. The screenplay is written by Ari Margolis, James Morley III, and David Tish. This hasn't premiered at any festival or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will release Bousman's Death of Me in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 2nd this fall. Who's curious to find out the truth?