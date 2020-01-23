Trailer for Dee Rees' 'The Last Thing He Wanted' with Anne Hathaway

"In a perfect world, we make perfect choices. In the real world, we make real choices." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for the highly anticipated film by acclaimed filmmaker Dee Rees, director of Mudbound and Pariah previously. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival before being released by Netflix. The Last Thing He Wanted is an adaptation of Joan Didion's novel about an intrepid journalist named Elena McMahon. Anne Hathaway stars as Elena, a veteran Washington D.C. journalist who loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to subject in the very story she is trying to break. Also starring Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez, Toby Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Edi Gathegi, Carlos Leal, Laura Niemi, and Onata Aprile. This looks like a riveting thriller, another great ode to journalism and the willpower of those who risk everything to report the truth.

Here's the first trailer for Dee Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Journalist & single mother Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) has investigated Contra activity in Central America for years. Frustrated when her coverage is censored, relief comes in an unexpected package: her acerbic father (Willem Dafoe) falls ill and leaves her a series of unfinished and unsavory arms deals in that very region. Now a pawn in a risky and unfamiliar game, surrounded by live ammunition in more ways than one, and alongside a U.S. state official (Ben Affleck) with whom she has a checkered past, Elena needs to parse her own story to survive. The Last Thing He Wanted is directed by American filmmaker Dee Rees, director of the films Pariah and Mudbound previously. The screenplay is written by Dee Rees and Marco Villalobos, adapted from Joan Didion's namesake novel. It's produced by Cassian Elwes, Dee Rees, and Luillo Ruiz. This film is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this month. Netflix will release Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted in select theaters + streaming starting February 21st, 2020 next month.