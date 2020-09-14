First Trailer for Dementia Drama 'The Father' with Anthony Hopkins

"What's the matter, dad?" "Strange things going on around us." Sony Classics has revealed the first official trailer for indie drama The Father, which originally premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film marks the feature directorial debut of French filmmaker Florian Zeller and stars Anthony Hopkins as "the father", a man with dementia who can no longer make much sense of the world anymore. Anthony refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages, growing more confused. He begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind, and even the fabric of his reality. The film "warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; it's heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives." Also starring Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, & Olivia Williams. A tough film to watch, but worthy in its authenticity.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Florian Zeller's The Father, direct from YouTube:

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? The Father is directed by French writer / filmmaker Florian Zeller, making his feature directorial debut after working on a TV documentary series previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is playing at TIFF this fall. Sony Pictures Classics will release Zeller's The Father in select theaters starting December 18th this fall. Want to watch?