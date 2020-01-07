First Trailer for Detective Story 'Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made'

"I don't collaborate with law enforcement." Disney+ has unveiled a trailer for a wacky, fun detective story for kids called Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, adapted from the book series of the same name written by Stephan Pastis. Winslow Fegley, younger brother of Oakes Fegley, stars in this film as Timmy Failure - an 11-year old boy who believes he is the best detective in town. He runs the agency "Total Failures, Inc" with his best friend, an imaginary 1,200 pound polar bear. This is actually premiering at the Sundance Film Festival later this month in the kids section known as "Tumbleweeds", before arriving on the Disney+ streaming service in February. This also stars Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn, Chloe Coleman, Nicole Anthony, and Craig Robinson. This really looks like an excellent kids movie.

Here's the official trailer for Tom McCarthy's Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, from YouTube:

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the movie follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is directed by American filmmaker Tom McCarthy, director of the films The Station Agent, The Visitor, Win Win, The Cobbler, and Spotlight previously. The screenplay is by Tom McCarthy and Stephan Pastis, based on Pastis' books of the same name. Disney+ will release Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made streaming starting February 7th next month. Who's down?