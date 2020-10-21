First Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Movie

"Now to restore peace, I must find the last dragon. My name is Raya." Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Disney Animation's exciting new action adventure movie Raya and the Last Dragon, being directed by the filmmakers Don Hall (of Big Hero 6, Moana) and Carlos López Estrada (of Blindspotting, Summertime). In a realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon opens in theaters starting in March 2021. So far this looks fantastic. Raya even looks like Rey in a few shots in this, seemingly a nod to her character being mistreated in Star Wars and perhaps Disney Animation is making up for that. What a superb teaser - sets up this movie perfectly with a rad score.

Here's the first official trailer for Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon, from YouTube:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by filmmakers Don Hall (director of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, and Moana previously) and Carlos López Estrada (director of the films Blindspotting and Summertime previously), making their first film together. It's also co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. Produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Disney will release Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters starting on March 12th, 2021 next year. First impression? Who's excited to see more?