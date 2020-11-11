First Trailer for Disney's 'Black Beauty' Movie Starring Mackenzie Foy

"How could a horse save a person?" Disney has unveiled an official trailer for a new Black Beauty movie on Disney+, which is more of a "re-adaptation" of the original novel than a remake of the 1994 Black Beauty movie. Yes, the original Black Beauty is based on a classic book from the 1800s written by Anna Sewell. The film's generic plot follows a wild horse and a teenage girl who forge an unbreakable bond which keeps them connected for a lifetime. When the horse is sold, Jo is determined to reunite with Beauty no matter what. This one stars Mackenzie Foy as Jo, featuring Kate Winslet as the voice of Beauty, and a cast including Claire Forlani, Iain Glen, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Fern Deacon, Patrick Lyster, and Calam Lynch. Looks extra cliche and cheesy, we've seen this many times before, but horse lovers adore this story anyway.

Here's the first official trailer for Ashley Avis's Black Beauty remake, direct from YouTube:

Find your way home. A wild horse and a teenage girl named Jo (Mackenzie Foy) forge an unbreakable bond which keeps them connected for a lifetime. Based on the Anna Sewell's beloved novel. This new Black Beauty is directed by American filmmaker Ashley Avis, director of the movies The Making of Opus X, Deserted, The Trouble with Mistletoe, and Adolescence previously, as well as 26 episodes of the TV series "Premium Cali". The screenplay is also written by Ashley Avis, based on the novel "Black Beauty" by Anna Sewell first published in 1877. Produced by Jeremy Bolt, Genevieve Hofmeyr, and Robert Kulzer. Disney will debut Avis' Black Beauty streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting November 27th this month. Anyone?