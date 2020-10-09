First Trailer for Doc 'Being a Human Person' Profiling Roy Andersson

"Our process is so strange." Curzon's Artificial Eye has unveiled an official trailer for a cinema documentary titled Being a Human Person, profiling and examining the life and career of acclaimed, beloved, spunky Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson. If you've never seen his films, you must watch them. A deeply moving documentary from Grammy-nominated director Fred Scott, Being a Human Person explores the life and work of Swedish auteur Roy Andersson - director of films including A Pigeon Sat on a Bench Reflecting on Existence, A Swedish Love Story, Songs from the Second Floor, and You, the Living. His final film, titled About Endlessness, premiered last year and is (supposedly) Andersson's final work. For now. This enjoyable doc examines his career and what makes him so unique (and his filmmaking process), and for those who've never been able to understand him, this might be the perfect insight into his mind and his art. Take a look.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Fred Scott's doc Being a Human Person, from YouTube:

Roy Andersson's latest film – About Endlessness – will be his last, thus marking the end of a major chapter in world cinema. For when Roy stops making films, they simply will never be made in this way again. As with every one of his productions, it has been a long journey. Set across a three-year time period, Being a Human Person tracks the ups and downs of Andersson’s unique, immersive, and at times arduous method of filmmaking, examining the true legacy of a master storyteller as he calls time on a career and comes to terms with his own, increasingly fragile mortality. Being a Human Person is directed by British filmmaker Fred Scott, director of the docs Faultlines and Payday previously, as well as other video work. This has yet to premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Curzon's Artificial Eye will debut Being a Human Person in UK cinemas + "at home cinema" starting on October 16th this fall. For more info, visit the official website.