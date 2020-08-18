First Trailer for Documentary 'Herb Alpert Is...' About the Trumpeter

"It was like a paradise for creativity." Abramorama has debuted an official trailer for a documentary film titled Herb Alpert Is…, from acclaimed doc filmmaker John Scheinfeld (of The U.S. vs. John Lennon, Who Is Harry Nilsson, Chasing Trane). Herb Alpert is different things to different people. Artist, Performer, Producer, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and so much more. Hence the title of this film - he is not just one thing or another. This uplifting, joyful and inspiring exploration of his personal and creative journey reveals the critical events, passions, experiences and challenges that have shaped an extraordinary life and instilled deep within him the desire to make a difference each and every day. This biopic doc film examines the life story of Alpert, who was initially very successful playing trumpet for Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass in the 60s. I'm always interested in docs like this with good stories we've never heard before about unique people.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Scheinfeld's doc Herb Alpert Is…, from YouTube:

From the spectacular success of Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass (no one sold more records in the 60s except the Beatles), through the founding of A&M Records (the most successful independent record label in the history of the music business), to giving away more than $150 million to arts and education programs across the country, we’ll witness the humanity and the humility inherent in everything he does, as well as come to understand the power of creativity to entertain, inspire, heal and transform. Herb Alpert Is… is directed by acclaimed producer / filmmaker John Scheinfeld, director of the doc films The U.S. vs. John Lennon, We Believe, Who Is Harry Nilsson, I Hope You Dance: The Power and Spirit of Song, and Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary previously. This hasn't premiered at an festivals. Abramorama will debut Scheinfeld's Herb Alpert Is in select theaters + on VOD starting October 2nd. Who wants to watch?