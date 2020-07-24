First Trailer for Documentary 'Naughty Books' About Erotic Romance

"My books have just fallen through the cracks." 1091 has released a trailer for an indie documentary titled Naughty Books, which is indeed all about "naughty books" as the title says. This just premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Austen Rachlis' doc Naughty Books examines the steamy world of erotic romance, following three self-published authors who go from living at the margins to making millions by transforming their fantasies into fiction and wrestling with the realities of success. "On the surface, this movie is about self-published romance novels, but at its core, it's about women challenging the status quo and stepping forward to tell the world they aren’t ashamed of their sexuality. In [these days] where #MeToo dominates the headlines… Naughty Books celebrates women reclaiming their sexuality on their own terms."

Here's the first official trailer for Austen Rachlis' doc Naughty Books, direct from 1091's YouTube:

As sexy as it is smart, Naughty Books examines the steamy world of erotic romance novels by following three self-published authors who transform their lives by turning their fantasies into best-selling fiction — and wrestling with the stark realities of what comes after their initial success. Naughty Books is directed by writer / filmmaker Austen Rachlis (aka Austen Eleanore Rachlis), making her feature directorial debut after mostly writing work previously. Produced by Kate Buhrmaster and Austen Rachlis. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. 1091 Pictures will release Rachlis' Naughty Books doc direct-to-VOD starting October 6th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website. Is anyone interested?