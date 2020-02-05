First Trailer for Drama 'The Roads Not Taken' Starring Javier Bardem

"You keep reminding me of someone that I once knew…" Bleecker Street has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Roads Not Taken, which is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival playing in the competition selection later this month. This is the latest film from English filmmaker Sally Potter, who brought her last flick The Party to Berlinale as well. Potter's new film follows a day in the life of Leo, played by Javier Bardem, and his daughter, Molly, played by Elle Fanning, as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived. This drifting leads Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future. This also stars Salma Hayek, Branka Katic, Dimitri Andreas, Milena Tscharntke, and Laura Linney. It seems like a compelling concept for a film, playing with our longing for the life we didn't live. Could be good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sally Potter's The Roads Not Taken, direct from YouTube:

Sally Potter's The Roads Not Taken follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they weave their way through New York City, Leo's journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future. The Roads Not Taken is both written and directed by English filmmaker Sally Potter, director of the films The Gold Diggers, Orlando, The Tango Lesson, The Man Who Cried, Yes, Rage, Ginger & Rosa, and The Party previously, as well as numerous short films and one documentary. This will be premiering at the Berlin Film Festival later this month. Bleecker Street Media will then release Potter's The Roads Not Taken in select US theaters starting on March 13th coming soon. Follow @RdsNotTaken for more updates. Who's interested?