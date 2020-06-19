First Trailer for DreamWorks Animation's Magic Short Film 'To: Gerard'

"Maybe one day there will be a time you can create a little magic of your own…" Animation Magazine has revealed an official trailer for a wonderful short film titled To: Gerard, made by DreamWorks Animation. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it's currently showing at the Annecy Film Festival in-competition. The short is about an aging, quiet man who works at a post office who has dreamed of being a magician all his life. One day, a little girl finds her way inside and he realizes it's finally his chance to share his magic with her. "It's really a love letter to [director] Taylor [Meacham's] dad for everything that he has done for him and his sister." I just watched this short last night via Annecy and it's amazing. Easily one of the best animated short films I've ever seen, it made me tear up good. There's no release set yet, but after playing to acclaim at two festivals, I expect it'll make its way online soon enough. For now, enjoy this tease.

Here's the first official trailer for Taylor Meacham's short film To: Gerard, direct from YouTube:

For more information on the short, artwork, and quotes from the filmmaker - head to Animation Magazine.

A mailman named Gerard dreams of one day becoming a magician, thanks to the help of a young girl, a legendary master named The Great Vivonti, and a very special magic coin. To: Gerard is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Taylor Meacham, making his second short film after directing Sever previously. He's currently working as a storyboard artist on The Croods sequel. Produced by Jeff Hermann. This short was developed at and made by DreamWorks Animation, located in Burbank, California. The short film just premiered at the Annecy Film Festival this year, playing in the short film competition section. The film also played at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. No official release has been announced yet - stay tuned for updates. Universal has distribution rights to all DreamWorks' projects. Who wants to watch?