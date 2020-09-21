First Trailer for DreamWorks Anim's Sequel 'The Croods: A New Age'

"I don't know if cave people belong in a modern world…" Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for The Croods: A New Age, a fun sequel to The Croods animated movie originally released in 2013. Made by DreamWorks Animation, this sequel continues the storyline with the "very first family" of cave people and introduces them to a more advanced, evolved world. The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep's boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. They're joined by Peter Dinklage as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran as their daughter, Dawn. This does look rather amusing, but it's all so cliche - not an ounce of originality in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joel Crawford's The Croods: A New Age, direct from YouTube:

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the "better")—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together. The Croods 2: A New Age is directed by animation filmmaker Joel Crawford, a former story artist making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman, based on The Croods created by Kirk De Micco & Chris Sanders. Made at DreamWorks Animation in Burbank. Universal will release DWA's The Croods: A New Age in theaters starting November 25th, Thanksgiving week, this fall. First impression? Look good?