First Trailer for Errol Morris' Documentary About LSD & Timothy Leary

"You've come to free me." Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for the latest documentary film made by veteran documentarian Errol Morris. The title is currently only A Film By Errol Morris, because they haven't decided on an official title yet. This documentary focuses, once again, on LSD and the "High Priest of LSD" Timothy Leary. This isn't the first time Morris has dabbled in LSD, his Netflix series "Wormwood" is also about the CIA experimenting with psychedelics. The film is inspired by Harcourt-Smith's memoir, "Tripping the Bardo with Timothy Leary: My Psychedelic Love Story", and Morris interviews her to discuss her history with Leary before he became an informant for the FBI. "Devotion or selfishness? Perfect love or outright betrayal? Destiny or manipulation?" This is more of a teaser, but I am certainly intrigued. Always curious to hear what people will say about their past and how they look back on their choices at a distance.

Here's the first official trailer for Errol Morris' A Film By Errol Morris, from Showtime's YouTube:

A Film By Errol Morris asks the question why Leary, the High Priest of LSD, became a narc in 1974 and seemingly abandoned the millions he urged to turn on, tune in and drop out. Was his "perfect love" Joanna Harcourt-Smith a government pawn, as suggested by Allen Ginsberg? Or was she simply a rich, beautiful, young woman out for the adventure of a lifetime? Morris and Harcourt-Smith will reexamine this chaotic period of her life and explore the mystery of her own Leary saga: his period of exile, reimprisonment and subsequent cooperation with the authorities. Devotion or selfishness? Perfect love or outright betrayal? Destiny or manipulation? A Film By Errol Morris (currently the film's working title) is directed by veteran doc filmmaker Errol Morris, of the doc films Gates of Heaven, The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War, Fast Cheap & Out of Control, Standard Operating Procedure, They Were There, Tabloid, The Unknown Known, The B-Side, and Wormwood previously. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Showtime will debut A Film By Errol Morris streaming exclusively sometime later this year. Who's curious?