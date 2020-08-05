First Trailer for Family Comedy 'The Sleepover' Starring Malin Akerman

"I don't think your mom is just a regular mom." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a family comedy titled The Sleepover, the latest from director Trish Sie, of Step Up All In and Pitch Perfect 3. When two siblings discover their seemingly normal mom is a former thief in witness protection who has been forced to pull one last job, they team up to rescue her over the course of an action-packed night. Joe Manganiello stars as an ex-flame of their mom who gets involved and helps the kids pull off this job and save the day. Starring Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins, Ken Marino, Cree Cicchino, Lucas Jaye, Karla Souza, Enuka Okuma, Erik Griffin, with Malin Akerman. This looks so cheesy and absurdly fun, like the kind of Hollywood comedies they used to make in the 90s. But, uh, made by Netflix now. Still looks entertaining.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Trish Sie's The Sleepover, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In this family adventure-comedy, Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins) discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Åkerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. But when both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they'll never forget. The Sleepover is directed by American filmmaker Trish Sie, director of the films Step Up All In and Pitch Perfect 3 previously, as well as a few shorts and music videos. The screenplay is by Sarah Rothschild. Netflix will release Sie's The Sleepover streaming exclusively starting on August 21st this month. Want to watch?