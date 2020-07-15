First Trailer for Fantastic Doc 'Feels Good Man' About Pepe the Frog

"It got so big that you couldn't reverse it." Ready Fictions has debuted an official trailer for award-winning documentary Feels Good Man, from filmmaker / animator Arthur Jones. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Prize for an Emerging Filmmaker. The film profiles artist Matt Furie, who created the comic and the character known as Pepe the Frog. After being discovered by some random person on the web, Pepe has become one of the most iconic and infamous images as a meme connected with the alt-right and modern day fascists. The film features some incredible animated sequences to help tell the remarkable, jaw-dropping true story of Pepe and how Furie is fighting to get his rights back. I saw this at Sundance and it was one of my favorite films of the festival! I wrote in my review that it's "intriguing and frightening, and challenges us to ask tough questions." A must see this year.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Arthur Jones' doc Feels Good Man, direct from YouTube:

Artist Matt Furie, the creator of the comic character Pepe the Frog, begins an uphill battle to take back his iconic cartoon image from those who have used it for their own nefarious purposes. A funny, trippy, and thought-provoking film about how the Internet transformed an unlucky cartoon frog, and then the rest of the world. Feels Good Man is directed by animator / filmmaker Arthur Jones, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our glowing review), where Arthur won a U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award as an "Emerging Filmmaker". Ready Fictions will release Jones' Feels Good Man in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 4th later this year. For more info and release updates, visit the film's official website. Who wants to watch?