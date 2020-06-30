First Trailer for Father-Son Story 'Made in Italy' Starring Liam Neeson

"You can't remember her… but I can't forget." Oh my this looks wonderful. IFC Films has debuted the first official trailer for Made in Italy, marking the feature directorial debut of English actor James D'Arcy - who wrote and directed this. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals, but it will be available to watch on all formats (drive-in + VOD) starting in August. Liam Neeson stars in Made in Italy as a London artist who returns to Tuscany, Italy with his estranged son, as played by Micheál Richardson, to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. The film's cast also includes Valeria Bilello, Lindsay Duncan, Marco Quaglial, Gian Marco Tavani, and Helena Antonio. This is much more humorous than expected, but it still looks like it has a great deal of honesty and heart as well. There's a fresh, modern vibe that meshes well with the offbeat comedy. And, my oh my, Tuscany is so beautiful. This looks wonderful, can't wait to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for James D'Arcy's Made in Italy, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Made in Italy is a heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Liam Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Micheál Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair… Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds. Robert’s comical lack of DIY experience leads him to seek help from some colourful locals including the no nonsense Kate (Lindsay Duncan), an ex-pat now making her living selling villas who quickly captures his attention. Made in Italy is written and directed by English actor / filmmaker James D'Arcy, making his feature directorial debut after one short previously. Produced by Pippa Cross, Sam Tipper-Hale, Alessandro Mascheroni, David Campos Pavoncelli. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. IFC Films will release D'Arcy's Made in Italy in drive-ins / theaters + on VOD starting August 7th later this summer.