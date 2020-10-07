First Trailer for 'Fatman' Movie Starring Mel Gibson as Chris Cringle

"You just messed up big time, Fatman!!!!" Saban Films has released an official trailer for a wacky fun new action-comedy called Fatman, which is a reference to the slang word for what people sometimes call Santa Claus. Which is exactly what this is about (yes, really). Mel Gibson (yes, really) stars as Chris Cringle, a "rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus" who is upset fighting his business going downhill. To save his declining business, Cringle is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, he gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin, hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. This also stars Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Shaun Benson, Chance Hurstfield, Jordan Blais, Deborah Grover, and Paulino Nunes. Yes this looks as fun as it sounds, in a good way. And honestly I must admit I love the tagline, too: 'Tis the season to get even.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eshom Nelms & Ian Nelms's Fatman, direct from YouTube:

To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. 'Tis the season for Fatman to get even, in the action-comedy that keeps on giving. Fatman is both co-written and co-directed by American filmmakers Eshom Nelms & Ian Nelms, directors of Squirrel Trap, Lost on Purpose, Waffle Street, and Small Town Crime previously. Produced by Todd Courtney, Nadine de Barros, Brandon James, Michelle Lang, Robert Menzies, Lisa Wolofsky. Saban will debut Fatman in select US theaters starting November 13th, then on VOD starting November 17th.