First Trailer for Finnish Biopic Film 'Tove' About the Moomins Creator

"What started as a distraction, became her biggest achievement." Helsinki-Filmi has just debuted the first official sales trailer for the film Tove, a biopic about the life of acclaimed Finnish artist Tove Jansson. She is best known as the creator of the beloved Moomins, which have become famous worldwide, but she also live a struggling artists life in Scandinavia post-WWII. Swedo-Finnish actress Alma Pöysti plays Tove, and while it is mostly a Finnish story, the film is shot in the Swedish language. Tove is the untold story of Tove Jansson – artist, lover, author, icon. The film focuses on her formative years in post-war Helsinki, her fight for recognition for her art and the passionate bisexual love affair that was mirrored in the internationally beloved Moomin books. The cast includes Krista Kosonen, Joanna Haartti, and Shanti Roney. Well this looks quite good, a more emotional story than expected but compelling nonetheless. Take a look below.

Here's the first promo trailer for Zaida Bergroth's Tove, originally from Screen's YouTube:

Set from 1944 to 1956, the Swedish-language film shows how the painter Tove Jansson found worldwide success from an unexpected side project, in the midst of artistic struggles and an unconventional personal life. The film centers on the formative years when Tove wrote her first Moomin books, fell in love with a woman for the first time and got the first glimpses of the worldwide fame that the Moomins would bring her. Tove is directed by Finnish filmmaker Zaida Bergroth, director of the films Last Cowboy Standing, The Good Son, Miami, and Maria's Paradise previously, as well as numerous other short films as well. The screenplay is written by Eeva Putro. It's produced by Andrea Reuter and Aleksi Bardy for Finland's Helsinki-Filmi. Bergroth's Tove film is scheduled to open in theaters first in Finland starting this October. No other international release dates are set - stay tuned for additional updates. First impression? Who's interested?