First Trailer for Frederick Wiseman's 4-1/2 Hour Boston Doc 'City Hall'

"The impact can be made locally - and all it takes is one city." Zipporah Films has released the first trailer for City Hall, the latest documentary from acclaimed, legendary doc filmmaker Frederick Wiseman. His films keep getting longer and longer every year! Ex Libris was 3 hours 17 minutes, then Monrovia, Indiana was 2 hours 23 minutes, and now City Hall is 4 hours 32 minutes long, oh boy. The film is an extensive look at Boston's city government, covering racial justice, housing, climate action, and more. City gov touches almost every aspect of our lives. Most of us are unaware of or take for granted these necessary services such as police, fire, sanitation, veterans affairs, elder support, parks, licensing of various professional activities, record keeping of birth, marriage and death as well as hundreds of other activities that support Boston residents and visitors. City Hall shows the efforts by Boston city government to provide these services. Even though this is an extremely long doc film, I will be watching it, as Wiseman always finds some of the most remarkable moments from his footage to share. Playing at the Venice, Toronto, + New York Film Festivals.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Frederick Wiseman's doc City Hall, direct from YouTube:

City Hall is directed by the legendary American doc filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, of many doc films including Titicut Follies, High School, Law and Order, Hospital, Missile, Blind, Ballet, Public Housing, The Garden, La Danse, Crazy Horse, At Berkeley, National Gallery, In Jackson Heights, Ex Libris, and Monrovia, Indiana most recently. This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival this month, and will play at the Toronto + New York Film Festivals next. Zipporah Films will open Wiseman's City Hall in select US theaters + virtual cinemas in November later this year. Thoughts?