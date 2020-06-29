First Trailer for French Coming-of-Age Romance Film 'Spring Blossom'

"Boys your age can be dumb." But they're always dumb! Luxbox has unveiled the first promo trailer for a French coming-of-age sexual awakening romance titled Spring Blossom, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Suzanne Lindon. She is the daughter of French actor Vincent Lindon, and this is her first film and first directing gig. She also stars in Spring Blossom (aka Seize Printemps) as a 16-year-old girl who is bored with her own age group, unable to connect with those around her. She becomes obsessed and sexually involved with an older man, an actor, at a theater she passes by. This also stars Arnaud Valois as Raphaël, plus Frédéric Pierrot, Dominique Besnehard, Rebecca Marder, Philippe Uchan, and Françoise Widhoff. This is so very French: the entire concept of young & old love, figuring out what love and sex means, building your life around romance. Originally supposed to premiere at Cannes this summer.

Here's the first promo trailer for Suzanne Lindon's Spring Blossom, direct from Luxbox's YouTube:

Suzanne (Suzanne Lindon) is sixteen. She is bored with people her age. Every day to go to high school, she walks past a theater. There she meets a man older than her who becomes her obsession. Thanks to their age difference, they think they are no longer bored together and fall in love. But Suzanne feels that she risks missing out on her life, that of her sixteen years that she had such a hard time living like the others. Spring Blossom, originally known as Seize Printemps in French, is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Suzanne Lindon, making her directorial debut with this film. She is the daughter of renowned French actor Vincent Lindon. This was chosen as an official selection at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival this year, but will actually have its official premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. It's currently scheduled to open in theaters in France in December. No other international release dates are set yet. Who's curious?