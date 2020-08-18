First Trailer for French Film 'Cuties' About a Free-Spirited Dance Clique

"What are you doing, Amy? Who are you, Amy?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled Cuties, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film marks the feature directorial debut of French-Senegalese filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, and it's a French feature that will be available streaming on Netflix in September. Amy, an 11 year old Senegalese girl, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named "Cuties," growing up as they become aware of their own femininity through dance. The full cast includes Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah, Myriam Hamma, Demba Diaw, Maïmouna Gueye, and Therese M'Bissine Diop. Early reviews from Sundance say that "Cuties is a contemporary view into a fundamental change of life in a modern world of unknown circumstances and how to survive them." A film that will make you think.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maïmouna Doucouré's Cuties, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Eleven-year-old Amy lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin the family from Senegal. Amy is fascinated by disobedient neighbor Angelica's free-spirited dance clique, a group that stands in sharp contrast to stoic Mariam's deeply held traditional values. Undeterred by the girls' initial brutal dismissal and eager to escape her family's simmering dysfunction, Amy, through an ignited awareness of her burgeoning femininity, propels the group to enthusiastically embrace a sensual dance routine, sparking the girls’ hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest. Cuties is written & directed by French-Senegalese filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will release Doucouré's Cuties streaming starting on September 9th coming soon. Interested?