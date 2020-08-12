First Trailer for German Superpowers Film 'Freaks - You're One of Us'

"You're not the only one. We're one big family." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a German comedy titled Freaks - You're One of Us, a film about ordinary people who discover they have special powers. What an original concept. Not to be confused with the other Freaks film, this one comes from Deutschland. What if for your entire life you had superpowers you weren’t aware of? Tipped by a mysterious tramp, a meek fry cook (or "young working class mom") discovers she has superpowers — and uncovers an unsavory, widespread conspiracy. Others also have powers that have been suppressed by a medication. But why? The film stars Cornelia Gröschel as Wendy, Wotan Wilke Möhring as Marek, and Tim Oliver Schultz as Elmar; Nina Kunzendorf, Frederic Linkemann, Finnlay Berger, Gisa Flake, Ralph Herforth, and Thelma Buabeng. This looks as painfully cheesy and as derivative as they come, nothing really to see here.

Here's the official trailer for Felix Binder's Freaks - You're One of Us, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Wendy (Cornelia Gröschel), a young mom working as a fry cook, realizes that years of medication have suppressed her latent supernatural powers. She meets a stranger, Marek (Wotan Wilke Möhring), with the same background, and finds out that her co-worker, Elmar (Tim Oliver Schultz), is also similarly gifted. Question is: what will she do with her new powers? Freaks - You're One of Us is directed by German filmmaker Felix Binder, making his second feature film following The Red Band Society: The Beginning, and lots of episodes of "Club der roten Bänder" ("The Red Band Society") for TV previously. The screenplay is written by Marc O. Seng. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Netflix will release Binder's Freaks - You're One of Us streaming exclusively starting on September 2nd coming soon. Want to watch?