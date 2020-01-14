First Trailer for Greek 'Frankenstein' Movie Directed by Costas Zapas

"At the end of the day, we're all Monsters, aren't we…?" Net Films, Dreamfilms, and Asgard International have unveiled the first official trailer for an experimental new take on the "Frankenstein" story from Greece, titled simply Frankenstein, or Φrankenstein. Directed by Costas Zapas, it is described as "an enticing, refreshing take of the classic novel that re-introduces its iconic characters in a gothic film for an entirely new viewers generation. A haunted fairytale in a graphic novel film." The plot follows a young woman who interviews a theatre troupe in town to perform "Frankenstein", confronted with the dark heroes of the novel. Starring Elli Tsitsipa, Andonis Goritsas, Dimitra Hatoupi, Vassilis Bisbikis, Danai Papoutsi, Demetre Georgalas, and Nikolitsa Drizi; with Louis Mandylor. This looks way too experimental and way too stylized, lacking much substance. Maybe watch Larry Fessendens's Depraved instead? Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Costas Zapas' Frankenstein, direct from YouTube:

A theatre troupe comes to town performing "Frankenstein." A young female reporter, who is investigating the legend, believes that the novel is not a fiction but the true story of a group of alchemists, founded by the young doctor Victor Frankenstein. In 1817, they managed to defeat mortality and return from the dead. Interviewing the theatre troupe members, the reporter is confronted with the dark heroes of the novel, who appear in the city more alive than ever. Her investigations lead her to a universe of monsters and finally to a revelation about the secret of an eternal love that defies even death. But what is real and what is just her imagination? Who are these “actors”? Why have they come to her town? And who even is this young reporter? Frankenstein, also known as Φrankenstein, is both written and directed by Greek filmmaker Costas Zapas, director of the films Uncut Family, The Last Porn Movie, Minor Freedoms, The Rebellion of Red Maria, and Love Love Love previously. Based on Marry Shelley's novel "Frankenstein" & Costas Zapas' novel "Frankenstein REC". The film is set to arrive this year - stay tuned for updates. Anyone?