First Trailer for 'Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story' Doc

"I thought I was having an acid flashback." Gravitas has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is, as the title states, a story about the iconic cartoon series Ren & Stimpy. A documentary that explores the rise and fall of The Ren & Stimpy Show. But it's also a film about the rise and fall of the show's controversial creator, John Kricfalusi. He was accused of abuse and manipulation and has since retreated from the spotlight, but is interviewed in this film, not only to tell the R&S story but to speak his piece. Other artists on the show like "Bob Camp, Vincent Waller, Billy West, Chris Reccardi, Jim Gomez, Vanessa Coffey and more, share their surprising insights into the true cost of creating a pop culture classic; what it's like capturing lighting in a bottle, and the overlooked secret to true artistic genius." Worth a watch.

Trailer for Cicero & Easterwood's doc Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story, on YouTube:

In the early 1990s, the animated show Ren & Stimpy broke ratings records and was a touchstone for a generation of fans and artists. Creator John Kricfalusi was celebrated as a visionary, but even though his personality suffused the show, dozens of artists and network executives were just as responsible for the show’s meteoric rise. As Kricfalusi’s worst impulses were let loose at the workplace and new allegations about even more disturbing behavior have surfaced recently, his reputation now threatens to taint the show forever. Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story is co-directed by filmmakers Ron Cicero & Kimo Easterwood, both making their directorial debut with this project after working in electrician production jobs over the years. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas will release Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story direct-to-VOD starting August 14th. Curious?