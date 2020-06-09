First Trailer for Heist Thriller 'Money Plane' Featuring Kelsey Grammer

"It's a legend in the underworld… a bulletproof casino in the sky." Quiver Distr. has debuted a new official trailer for Money Plane, a crime heist thriller from actor-turned-filmmaker Andrew Lawrence making his directorial debut this year. Adam Copeland (known as "Edge" in the WWE) stars as a professional thief named Jack Reese, and with $40 million in debt and his family's life on the line he must pull off one final heist - rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world's most dangerous criminals. Sounds cool, right? If only it looked any good. The film also stars Denise Richards, Kelsey Grammer, Katrina Norman, Patrick Lamont Jr., and Thomas Jane. The concept for this is pretty cool, but it's yet another of these dime-a-dozen terribly cheesy action films they're making way too many of these days. But it still may be fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Lawrence's Money Plane, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family’s life on the line must commit one final heist - rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals. Money Plane is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Andrew Lawrence, now making his directorial debut with this film and also the film The Office Mix-Up made this year as well; he's also made a short film called Welcome to Paradise this year. The screenplay is written by Andrew Lawrence and Tim Schaaf, based on a story by Tyler W. Konney and Richard Switzer. It is also produced by Tyler W. Konney and Richard Switzer. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will release Lawrence's Money Plane direct-to-VOD services starting on July 10th coming up this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?