First Trailer for Herzog's 'Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds' Doc

"Each one of these stones from darker worlds has its own story. And the bigger ones have changed entire landscapes." Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds, the latest documentary made by Werner Herzog, and co-directed by volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer (also seen in Into the Inferno). This recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival (where I saw it - it's good!), and will be available streaming on Apple TV+ in November to watch this fall. Fireball is a new documentary from the legendary Werner Herzog all about meteors and comets and their influence on ancient religions and other cultural and physical impacts they've had on Earth. It's a fun 97 minute journey through the world of meteors and down into various-sized craters on planet Earth to explore their impact on humanity. If you are like me, and enjoy watching every Herzog documentary, this is another one you simply must see anyway.

Official trailer for Herzog & Oppenheimer's Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds, from YouTube:

Following their Academy Award-nominated work on Encounters at the End of the World and the Emmy-nominated Into the Inferno, Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer's new documentary film Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds takes viewers on an extraordinary journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future. Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds is co-directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Werner Herzog & Clive Oppenheimer, both of whom collaborated on the doc films Encounters at the End of the World and Into the Inferno previously. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and also played at AFI Fest and the Rome Film Festival. Apple will debut Herzog & Oppenheimer's Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds doc streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 13th this fall. Interested?