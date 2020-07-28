First Trailer for Hockey Drama 'Odd Man Rush' Starring Jack Mulhern

"Living the dream, aren't we?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie hockey drama titled Odd Man Rush, based on the memoirs of small-time hockey player Bill Keenan. "A hockey star once on the fast-track to the NHL tells of how he overcame multiple obstacles to find fulfillment and redemption in the strange world of European minor-league professional hockey." Jack Mulhern stars in the film as Bobby Sanders, a Harvard hockey player who lands in Sweden's minor leagues. His relationship with the girl at the local market forces him to confront the reality of his childhood NHL dream before the Hockey Gods intervene. Also starring Dylan Playfair, Elektra Kilbey, Trevor Gretzky, Alexa Lemieux, and Kazy Tauginas. I like that this doesn't look like every other hockey film, about fame and success. Seems a more personal story about not reaching the NHL, and deciding life is better spent with ones you love. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Doug Dearth's Odd Man Rush, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

When Harvard hockey’s Bobby Sanders (Jack Mulhern) lands in Sweden’s minor leagues, his relationship with the girl at the local market forces him to confront the reality of his childhood NHL dream before the hockey gods intervene. Odd Man Rush is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Doug Dearth, director of the film Underdogs and the doc 9000 Needles previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Doug Dearth and Bill Keenan, based on Bill Keenan's memoir of the same name. Produced by Howard Baldwin, Karen Elise Baldwin, Jonathan M. Black, Grant Slater, and Todd Slater. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. No international releases yet either. Gravitas will release Dearth's Odd Man Rush direct-to-VOD starting on September 1st. Who's interested?