First Trailer for Horror Film 'Star Light' with Scout Taylor-Compton

"You are not safe with her in there…" 1091 Media has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror titled Star Light, a twisted little film directed by filmmakers Mitchell Altieri & Lee Cummings. A kind-hearted teen's life is turned upside down when he helps a world famous pop star on the run try to escape her violent pursuers. He ends up hiding out with her at a friend's house, turning a fun graduation party into a night of living hell. Starring Cameron Johnson as Dylan & Scout Taylor-Compton as Bebe A. Love; also joined by Rahart Adams, Liana Ramirez, Garrett Westton, Chandler Rachelle, Hagen Mills, Tiffany Shepis, Kevin Jiggetts, and Bret Roberts. This looks like it has a crazy twist where it turns out the pop star is some kind of creature. Maybe a werewolf or something else? I wonder if this is going to turn out to be a horror commentary on how pop stars are all man-eating monsters? Looks pretty cool from this first trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Altieri & Cummings' Star Light, direct from 1091's YouTube:

A kind-hearted teenager, Dylan (Cameron Johnson), attempts to save a runaway world famous popstar, Bebe A. Love (Scout Taylor-Compton), from a threatening manager. Fearing for Bebe's safety, Dylan seeks shelter at a friend's house, turning a fun graduation party into a night of living hell for everyone. Star Light is co-directed by filmmakers Mitchell Altieri (formerly one half of The Butcher Brothers, and the director of Long Cut, Lurking in Suburbia, Holy Ghost People, Raised by Wolves, A Beginner's Guide to Snuff, The Night Watchmen) & Lee Cummings (the director of Mayflower!, Tyler Fly previously), making their first feature film together. The screenplay is written by Mitchell Altieri, Jamal M. Jennings, Adam Weis. This originally premiered at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival earlier this year. 1091 will release Altieri & Cummings' Star Light direct-to-VOD starting on August 4th late this summer. Interested?