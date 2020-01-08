First Trailer for Horror Sequel 'Brahms: The Boy 2' with Katie Holmes

"Jude has to be with Brahms always and forever." STX Films & Lakeshore Ent. have finally unveiled an official trailer for Brahms: The Boy 2, the sequel to horror film The Boy about a haunted doll. Director William Brent Bell returns to continue this freaky story that first started in 2016. After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. The creepy life-like doll begins to taunt them in unsettling ways. Katie Holmes stars, along with Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and Ralph Ineson. This horror sequel was originally supposed to be out last fall, but they delayed until February this year. Yet another doll horror film, with a few good scares in the trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for William Brent Bell's Brahms: The Boy 2, from STX's YouTube:

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Brahms: The Boy 2 (aka The Boy II) is directed by American filmmaker William Brent Bell, director of the films Sparkle and Charm, Stay Live, The Devil Inside, Wer, and The Boy previously. The screenplay is written by Stacey Menear, based on his original characters. Produced by Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Richard Wright, Eric Reid, Jim Wedaa, Roy Lee, and Matt Berenson. STX Films will release Bell's Brahms: The Boy 2 in theaters everywhere starting February 21st, 2020 coming this winter. Looking scary or not?