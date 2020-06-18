First Trailer for Horror Thriller 'The Rental' Directed by Dave Franco

"This will never be over." IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Rental, which is getting released in July later this summer. It hasn't premiered at any film festivals, but that doesn't make a difference for this film. Co-written by Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg, and directed by Dave Franco as his first film, The Rental is about two couples that rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away. But it turns into "something far more sinister" when secrets are revealed and paranoia about not being alone in the rental home creeps in. Wait until you see this trailer. Starring Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen, with Toby Huss. Wow! This looks intense and extremely frightening. Starts out nice and calm, but quickly gets scary as hell by the end. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dave Franco's The Rental, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Two couples looking to celebrate their seed money from a new business venture, embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a festive weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets that they've kept from each other are exposed and paranoia grows they may not be alone. The Rental is directed by American actor / filmmaker Dave Franco, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is co-written by Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg. It's produced by Elizabeth Haggard, Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Christopher Storer, Dave Franco, and Joe Swanberg. IFC Films will release Franco's The Rental in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 24th this summer. First impression? Who wants to join them…?